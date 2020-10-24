WILLIAMSON



Bradley Dale Williamson, cherished husband, loving dad, proud PaPa, son, brother, and minister of the gospel passed awayOctobaer 20, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer at the age of 58.



Brad, who was born in Wichita, KS, recalls standing on the pews of the church at a very young age and feeling the desire in his heart to be one of those people leading the time of worship. He firmly believed that God placed a call upon his life and desire in his heart to serve God and his local church. His convictions never wavered, and he attended Oklahoma Baptist University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Church Music.



During his sophomore year of college, Brad met his soul mate, Ruby. They were inseparable and began their lives as husband and wife in December of 1983.



Brad had an incredible love of learning which compelled him to earn a Master of Education and a PhD in Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. It was during this time at seminary that Brad saw the focus of his ministry shift from music to education. He loved to see the light come on in someone's eyes as they realized the words of the Bible are so relevant to our daily lives.



Brad considered himself so blessed to be able to spend his career in full-time ministry - sharing the love of God with others. During his lifetime, he served Tulakes Baptist Church, Bethany, OK; University Heights Baptist Church, Huntsville, TX; and South Main Baptist Church, Pasadena, TX. Most recently, Bradprovided leadership at First Baptist Church of Lewisville, TX as Executive Pastor. In addition to the church positions, Brad was a frequent writer for the Baptistway Press Bible Study Curriculum and previously served as an adjunct professor for Southwestern Seminary, Logsdon Seminary, and B.H. Carroll Theological Institute.



Brad loved life and was especially proud of his children, Whitney and Brooks. He did not miss a concert, performance, ballgame, or award ceremony - and was many times on the sidelines wearing a coach's hat or sponsors shirt. He was the enthusiastic extra set of hands ready to support in finalizing a science fair project or social studies primitive diorama. He could frequently be found sharing with pride about the awesome individuals each had become along with the wise choices they have made including their strong relationship with Jesus Christ.



What did Brad like? Saving money. You might be laughing, but if you know him well, you know it is true. He loved researching and finding the best deals and he was good at it. From travel bargains, car deals to Chick fila rewards, he knew the 411.



His savvy ways allowed for great travel adventures and freed up money to do what he really enjoyed - giving generously. He planned great trips for his family and planned mission trips across the US and internationally. Brad loved fishing. His happy place was Roaring River State Park outside of Cassville, MO. It also won't surprise many people how much Brad loved his sweets. We're pretty sure he never met a cookie, donut, cake or dessert he didn't like. Additionally, Brad was a staunch supporter of the OU Sooners and avid cyclist.



Brad is survived by his wife, Ruby; children Whitney and Jeff Hughesand their son (and number one grandson) John, Spring, TX; Brooks and Victoria Williamson, New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by his parents Ferril and Phyllis Williamson, Wewoka, OK; siblings Sheryl and Greg Smith, Arlington, TX, Janice Williamson, Arlington, TX, and Jay and Crystal Williamson, Spokane, WA; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and longtime friends from around the world.



A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Lewisville, TX on Saturday, October 24 at 2 p.m.



