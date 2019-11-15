Home

BRADLEY T. MOORE


02/19/18 - 11/11/19
BRADLEY T. MOORE Obituary
MOORE

Bradley Thomas Moore

Born on a 103 acre farm in Flower MoundTX February 19, 1918 where he grew up farming and raising livestock.

Went to Donald school through grade 11 and then graduated from Lewisville High School.

Entered the U.S.Army 1942 served in military 4 years during World War II with active duty in European theatre on the front lines for several months.He was part of the team that started Camp Hood, now Fort Hood, working in Officer training.

Honorably discharged 1945.

Married Lillian McMurray 1942; two children Bradley T Moore JR and Gary Allen Moore.

Co-Owner and Vice President with Thompson Can Company in Farmers Branch for 25 years.

Vice President of First City Bank Farmers Branch 1970-1985. Primary occupation was Public Relations Director and served many years with United Way Fund.

Various directorships with Chamber of Commerce.

Served on Flow Hospital Board of Directors for 10 years.

Chairman of Denton County Buildings and Properties committee for 5 years.

Chairman of Denton Central Appraisal District Appraisal Review Board 1989-1994.

Democrat Election Judge for City of Lewisville and Highland Village over a period of 30 years.

Bradley is survived by his 2 sons, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Flower Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019
