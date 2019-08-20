|
Brenda Burns Kellow, of Saint Paul, Texas, departed this life on August 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Brenda is survived by Robert S. Kellow, her beloved husband of 58 years; cherished daughters Renee Kellow Quattromani and V. Elizabeth Kellow; brilliant grandsons, Nicolas Quattromani and Michael Quattromani; and “Nennie” - her dear sister, Geneva Burns Austin. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. Burns and Vergie G. Stibbens Burns of Plano, Texas.
Brenda was always ahead of her time, and a delightful example of the totally modern woman - educated, involved, independent — but deeply devoted to family, community, history and education. A member of the first graduating class of the University of Texas-Dallas, Brenda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, with honors. She made an art of balancing her role as homemaker with her desire to make her own contribution to her community, and she found a calling in the study of family history. A renowned Certified Genealogist, she has authored the weekly genealogy column in the Sunday Edition of the Plano Star Courier for almost 25 years.
Brenda published several books; and she was a speaker at several national and regional conferences, including the Huguenot Society in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999. She was an avid researcher and teacher, including genealogy courses at Collin County Community College, now Collin College, and Southern Methodist University-Plano. In 1996 she was nominated for the J. C. Penney Golden Rule Award. She has been honored by the Plano Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and by Governor Ann Richards in 1992, for her dedication to historical research. Brenda was the Founding President and Director of Genealogy Friends of Plano Libraries, Inc. She served as an officer and committee chair in several of the 27 genealogical lineage societies to which she belonged. She was a fifth generation Texan, and she loved honoring her ancestors and telling their stories.
Brenda adored Bob, and never tired of honoring his contributions to science, technology, and ‘his girls' (including her). They retired onto what was once family land on Lake Lavon, where they both have remained active and involved in their community, Brenda serving on the Wylie Northeast Special Utility District Board of Directors, while Bob is a member of the Saint Paul City Council. They attend the Corinth Presbyterian Church in Parker, Texas.
Brenda was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. She was a creative and industrious partner in any venture. Her devotion to history reflected her appreciation for the seamless flow of life through the generations, bridging the past and the future. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her quick wit, and her shining example of the best version of a modern woman - one who develops her own individual potential, while still nurturing and blessing those she loves.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome charitable donations, remembering Brenda, to Genealogy Friends of Plano Libraries, Inc., PO Box 860477, Plano, TX 75086-0477.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2019