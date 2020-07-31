WELDON



Bruce Harjim Weldon, a longtime resident of Plano, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 87 from ongoing health problems. Born on August 10, 1932 in Abington, PA, to C. George and Ottilie (Houpt) Weldon, Bruce was the third of four children. A 1950 graduate of Davenport (IA) High School, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in 1960. While it may have taken him a decade to receive his degree, he served in the U. S. Navy for many years during the same time.



In 1960, Bruce was employed with INA. A year later, he saw the Big Blue light and joined IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York. IBM moved him several times - as they were apt to do - and he worked in many locations, including offices in New York City, Peekskill, Syracuse, and Albany. A change of position brought Bruce and his family to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 1981 where he worked for IBM until his retirement in 1992.



On August 3, 1963, Bruce married his beautiful bride, Lynda Ainsworth Kohler, in Philadelphia, PA. They raised two children, Meredith and Scott.



Bruce was a wonderful husband to Lynda and their nearly 57 years together are a true testament to that fact. He wasn't a picky eater, which was a great match for someone whose specialties were hot dogs and TV dinners.



Bruce loved his sports - in fact, he and Lynda met in a bowling alley! He was a baseball fanatic and he and Lynda shared love for the sport. Bruce played American Legion Baseball in Davenport, IA for many years and had some interest from scouts. Unfortunately, an arm injury prevented him from pursuing the game further. He opted, instead, to get involved with his daughter's softball and son's little leagues in Clifton Park, NY.



Bruce loved his children and instilled in them - or tried to - many skills to help them navigate life. While they may have complained about all the lawn mowing, leaf raking, and snow shoveling they had to do growing up, they learned they were part of a loving team.



Bruce and his wife were charter members at Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, TX, where he attended and volunteered in many capacities until his health took a bad turn.



Bruce will be missed tremendously by his family, but they are thankful he is no longer in pain.



Bruce was preceded in death by his father, C. George, and his mother, Ottilie. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, his children, Meredith Butterfield and husband Dan of Flower Mound, TX, and Scott of Plano, TX, and his grandchildren, Andrew and Kylie Butterfield of Flower Mound, TX.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bruce's name to The Salvation Army or to Stonebriar Community Church, Frisco, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store