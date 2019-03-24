Home

Dalton & Son Funeral Home
1550 North Stemmons
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-6511
Bryan L. Callahan


09/05/57 - 03/18/19
Bryan L. Callahan Obituary
Callahan

Bryan Lee Callahan

September 5, 1957 -

March 18, 2019

Bryan Lee Callahan went home to the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Cisneros and his parents, Lester Lee and Mary Callahan of Kansas.

Bryan worked in construction his entire career. He worked for Granite Construction for 24 years. Bryan is survived by his wife, Jeanette Callahan; sons, Michael McConnell, Bryan Lee Callahan II; daughter, Lisa Callahan; grandchildren, Dru Michael Cisneros, Mia Payton Cisneros, Madison Lee Callahan and Emma Marechal; great grandson Raymond Cisneros.

He will be remembered by many co-workers and friends. A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Dalton & Son Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to . .
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2019
