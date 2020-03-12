|
FURSTENBERG
Carl Harry Furstenberg of Plano, Texas, passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born to Shiela Jane Furstenberg, nee RossKam and Carl A. Furstenberg in New York City, New York on February 10, 1929. Carl was the first of their four children.
Carl's childhood was primarily spent in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey and Miami, Florida. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp at the beginning of his senior year in Wildwood High School in 1945 just as World War II ended. Carl was honorably discharged and sent home just in time to graduate with his class. Soon after graduation he reenlisted and was sent to Europe, where he served under General Eisenhower at SHAPE headquarters in Paris, France. Carl met and married his first wife there. During his lifetime he had three wives. He served over twenty years in the Army and Air Force before receiving an honorable discharge with military retirement.
Eventually he settled in Rio Ranch, New Mexico in the early seventies to be near his mother, Shiela. There he met and married his third wife, Janet Booe, who predeceased him as did his sister, Trudanne Hart, nee Furstenberg.
Intel Corp provided him with his second career until he retired in 1994. His hobby was building and flying model radio controlled airplanes.
Carl had no children. He is survived by his siblings, Shiela Joan Beyer, nee Furstenberg, and her husband, Robert of Pennigton, New Jersey and Paul Edward Furstenberg of Plano, Texas.
He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Trudy Hart, Stephanie Hart, Harry Albert Hart, David Andrew Hart, Robert Carl Beyer, Shiela Louise Angell, Jennifer Lynn McCoy, Patricia Olga Griffin, Timothy Russell Teague, Adrian Quintanilla, Alexandra Ann McDonald, Dustin Michael Teague, and Amy Dianne Gentile. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020