Services Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services 10375 Preston Road Frisco , TX 75033 (214) 705-1789 For more information about CARLOS LERMA Memorial service 11:00 AM Stonebriar Funeral Home and Cremation Services 10375 Preston Road Frisco , TX 75033 View Map Service 2:30 PM military funeral at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Gallery Event Room 6837 Coit Rd #B Plano , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for CARLOS LERMA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CARLOS E. LERMA

10/12/34 - 03/31/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers LERMA



Carlos flew his Vietnam “Fabulous Phantom” straight up into the sky, on March 31, 2019, so high that his family and friends lost sight of him. Once he reached his destination, Carlos embarked with that great big smile on his face and received a wondrous welcome.



Carlos was always optimistic and had a can-do spirit. Setbacks never dampened his spirit, no matter how grievous they were. He respected everyone and never had a negative thing to say about anyone. He lived his life to the fullest and was a giving and kind man who trusted everyone. His smile and winsome spirit would light up a room.



Carlos graduated from Kingsville High School in Kingsville, Texas, and lettered in three sports: football, basketball and track. Even though he was small in stature, he was big in heart, had determination and was very fast. Football was his forte. He was most valuable player in 8AAA, named to the all-district team, and made honorable mention on the All State Football team. He was a junior class favorite and co-captain of the senior football team. After high school graduation, he was a walk-on at Texas Tech University and received a football scholarship, where he played half back and majored in civil engineering.



In a February 2019 issue of the San Antonio Express, Stephen C. Grigory, a Texas Tech friend of Carlos', wrote an article titled “On One Man's Memories of Racism.” In this article, he chronicled the hardships Carlos faced as a football player at Texas Tech University. This occurred after the coach who awarded him a scholarship had been replaced. The new coach saw the small South Texas Mexican American as a “wasted scholarship.” Grigory wrote, “But Carlos hung tough, took the punishment in practice and made it to graduation. Carlos was a player truly loved by the students and received cheers when he entered the game because he was Carlos.” He persevered when lesser men would have given up.



“Once when Carlos and a few other football players went to a hamburger place that probably sold 80% of the burgers to the Texas Tech students, they refused to serve Carlos. The only reason the other football players did not tear down the place was the fear of expulsion. Without any organized effort, word spread throughout the campus. Within a year, the hamburger place closed. Simply because he was Carlos.”



Carlos graduated from Texas Tech University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Obtaining this degree was a dream that he shared with his father. Afterwards, Carlos worked as a Civil Engineering Laboratory Instructor for Texas Tech and later worked as an Assistant Highway Project Engineer for the State. He was honored to be selected to Texas Tech's Civil, Environmental and Construction Academy.



From there, Carlos began his military career in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served two tours in Southeast Asia and was Operations Officer for three squadrons. He flew 300 combat missions without a loss of plane or crew and was named Top Gun in one of the Air Force's competitions.



He received his M.S. degree in Public Administration from Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama through the U.S.A.F. war college. He also attended the Air Force staff college. He was awarded numerous medals and honors: the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with Fourteen Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Longevity Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Presidential Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Carlos often said he regretted retiring from the Air Force and often stated it was the worst mistake he had ever made.



After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to his beloved home town of Kingsville, Texas, where he became City Manager and secured over 15 million in grants, projects and service for the city. He was the first person from Kleberg County to be named a “Road Hand” by the Texas Department of Transportation. Carlos truly loved the city of Kingsville and its employees. After retiring from Kingsville, he moved to Celina, Texas and was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.



Carlos loved fishing and hunting and was adventurous. Everyone who knew him well had a “Carlos” story to share. As an example, when stationed in Panama, Carlos decided to go boating down one of the rivers that fed into the canal. He took his son, Carlitis, rented a boat and began his river ride. His son still describes the adventure. The river was narrow and bordered on both sides by jungle. Along the way, Carlos saw a group of indigenous people. He told his son that he was going to motor over to the bank and talk with them. Carlos told his son to stay in the boat, and he went to talk to them. The next day was Easter, and Carlos told his family that they had been invited to eat with the villagers. So back down the river they went, carrying presents of bonnets for the village children, who wore them with delight. The villagers were roasting a pig in a dirt pit. So Carlos and his family had lunch and visited with the villagers. Carlos loved adventure.



Carlos is preceded in death by his mother and father, Francisca and Mauro, Jr a brother, Mauro Lerma III, and sisters Lucila Longoria and Nilda Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dr. Sandra Lanier-Lerma. Sandra says theirs was a one of a kind marriage, filled with love and laughter, as well as friendship and adventure, and a closeness that she will always carry in her heart.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Carlos Rene Lerma and Lawrence Berg, Jr. daughter Diana Lerma Bounds 8 grandchildren: Gretchen Lerma, Rachel Duncan, Elizabeth Bounds, Christopher Bounds Jr., Cason Berg, Caden Berg, Haley Lanier Berg, Rhyan Lanier Berg sister Ninfa Arce nieces and nephews: Carla Canty, Adriana Mungia, Rebecca Carter, R. J. Garcia, Danny Garcia, David Garcia, Barbara Nobel, Belinda Salinas, Betsy Mata and Ray Lerma.



Dr. Sandra Lanier-Lerma, Carlos' wife, would like to thank the following people: Iva Spooner, a true angel, who spent a year helping and supporting Carlos and her Ninfa Arce, sister to Carlos, who communicated with Carlos and her constantly and was always so caring his son, Carlos, who made weekly calls to check in on Sandra and his father. When Sandra was with Carlos, she would put her phone to his ear so that his son could tell his father that he loved him his daughter, Dianna, who has her father's humor, for being with her father during his last days Buddy Martin, Carlos' racquetball friend who never forgot him, and whose jovial nature had a positive impact when he visited and the staff at Saddlebrook Memory Care: eternal gratitude for all the love given to Carlos by the fantastic caregivers and nurses. A special tribute to John Bain, the Director of Maintenance, who always went out of his way to help. No request was too small or too large for John to handle willingly and cheerfully. A heartfelt thanks also goes to the hospice personnel who had the patience and expertise to ensure that Carlos was made more comfortable during the end stages. Love to Shelly Crain who was my rock, support and helper. There will always be a special place in my heart for her. Thanks to Bob and Carolyn Harvey for all of their care and help. Sandra is forever indebted to her friend, Mary Kelley, who always went above and beyond for her. All the above named will forever be remembered.



A memorial service will be held at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Road, on Tuesday April 9, 2019, 11a.m in Frisco, Texas. Also the military funeral will be on April 9 at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at promptly at 2:30p.m followed by a celebration at 4:00p.m. for Carlos at the Gallery Event Room, 6837 Coit Rd #B in Plano, Texas. Directions will be provided.



Time gets us all in the end and faith is trusting God even if you don't know His Plan. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries