MALONE
Carol Ann Malone of McKinney, Texas passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on August 7, 1949 to Raymond William and Carnell (Strange) Camden in Salem, Missouri. Carol married Tony Weldon Malone on April 9, 1971 in Durant, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her son, David Malone of McKinney, Texas; two nieces; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Weldon Malone; son, Jason Kyle Malone; daughter, Angela Lynn Malone; parents, Raymond and Carnell Camden; brother, Donald Ray Camden.
The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020