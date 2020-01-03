Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL MALONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL A. MALONE


08/07/49 - 01/01/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL A. MALONE Obituary
MALONE

Carol Ann Malone of McKinney, Texas passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on August 7, 1949 to Raymond William and Carnell (Strange) Camden in Salem, Missouri. Carol married Tony Weldon Malone on April 9, 1971 in Durant, Oklahoma.

She is survived by her son, David Malone of McKinney, Texas; two nieces; and numerous other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Weldon Malone; son, Jason Kyle Malone; daughter, Angela Lynn Malone; parents, Raymond and Carnell Camden; brother, Donald Ray Camden.



The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -