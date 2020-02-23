|
FLANAGAN
Carol Elaine Flanagan, age 62, of Mesquite, TX, passed away peacefully at her home February 17, 2020. She was born July 20, 1957 in Beaumont, TX to John and Dorothy Flanagan.
Carol enjoyed playing softball and loved her cats.
She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Flanagan. Carol is survived by her father John Flanagan of Mesquite; and sister, Cynthia Roberson and husband Ray of Garland.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of New Hope Funeral Home, Sunnyvale, TX.
New Hope Funeral Home
500 E. Highway 80
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 23 to Feb. 29, 2020