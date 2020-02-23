Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hope Funeral Home
500 E. Hwy 80
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
(972) 226-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL FLANAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL E. FLANAGAN


07/20/57 - 02/17/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL E. FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN

Carol Elaine Flanagan, age 62, of Mesquite, TX, passed away peacefully at her home February 17, 2020. She was born July 20, 1957 in Beaumont, TX to John and Dorothy Flanagan.

Carol enjoyed playing softball and loved her cats.



She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Flanagan. Carol is survived by her father John Flanagan of Mesquite; and sister, Cynthia Roberson and husband Ray of Garland.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of New Hope Funeral Home, Sunnyvale, TX.

New Hope Funeral Home

500 E. Highway 80

Sunnyvale, TX 75182
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 23 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hope Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -