CARROLL W. HENRY


11/30/52 - 07/28/19
CARROLL W. HENRY Obituary
HENRY

Carroll Wayne Henry, 66, passed away on Sunday in his home. He was born in Shamrock, TX on November 30th, 1952 to the late Cora and Carroll Henry. He lived in Flower Mound for 32 years and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Maryann Alessandri Henry of 32 years, loving father to Christina Roberts and husband Tyler Roberts, daughter Ashley Henry and two granddaughters, Maddalena and Amalea Roberts, caring brother of Roy Henry and his late wife Susan, Debbie Henry and her late husband Glenn Ray Henry (brother), Peggy Henry and her late husband Doyle Jack Henry (brother).

There will be a wake on Monday, August 5th from 6:00pm till 8:00pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, TX. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 6th at 12:00pm at the Flower Mound Funeral Chapel with a burial following at 2;00pm at The Dallas/Ft Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2019
