Carter Doyle Ash was welcomed into the embrace of our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of September 11, 2020, surrounded by family, after a brief but intense battle with lung cancer. Born on October 1, 1970, in Phoenix, Arizona, Carter was an unending source of quick wit and quirky humor. A loving father and extremely hard worker, Carter exhibited distinctive interests and talents. He listened to Barry White and the Beastie Boys, quickly memorized and quoted classic comedies, fostered and adopted dogs through S.P.I.N. Rescue, and professionally designed drinkware for companies like Starbucks, Love's, and many different sporting venues.



Carter loved sports. ESPN SportsCenter was a staple, playing in the background through the decades. Yes, he followed and rooted for certain teams: the Chicago Bulls and Bears, the Houston Texans, and, for some reason unbeknownst to the rest of us, the UNLV men's basketball team. But more than that, he loved the personalities, competition, and storylines that sports provided. As Carter's children grew, he found enjoyment in coaching their youth sports teams — a passion he carried forward for years. He coached basketball at the YMCA, Upward, DeVoted, and Higher Goals, teaching players up through their high school years.



Carter is survived by his children, Payton Carter, Logan Benjamin, and Emerson Clare, whom he adored more than anything; his childhood friends, who supported him through his entire lifetime; and an uncountable number of one-time strangers he endeared along the way, up until his very last days.



A memorial celebration of Carter's life will be held on Sunday, September 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Marriott Courtyard Flower Mound's Trinity Ballroom. To book a room at the hotel at a discounted rate, follow this Carter Ash Memorial Group link, or call (214) 626-2000. Carter is likely sorry you can't use his copious Bonvoy reward points.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cross Timbers Family YMCA or to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation.



