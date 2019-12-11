Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for CASEY HARLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CASEY W. HARLOW


05/01/78 - 12/07/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CASEY W. HARLOW Obituary
HARLOW

Casey Harlow of Anna, Texas passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 41. He was born on May 1, 1978 to Larry Wayne and Charlotte (Hendricks) Harlow in Sherman, Texas.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Charlotte Harlow of Anna, Texas; brother, Ben Larkin Harlow of Anna, Texas; girlfriend, Sherry Stratton of Van Alstyne, Texas; niece, Addison Pepepiczka; favorite uncle, Mike Hendricks of Arlington, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Casey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Haley (Papaw) and Ruth Harlow and Granny (Sal) Hendricks.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Alexander Cemetery in Anna, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CASEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -