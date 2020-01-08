|
GANDOLFI
Cecelia Ann (DeMauro) Gandolfi of Plano, Texas passed away far too soon on December 30, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on November 28, 1943 to Dominick DeMauro and Josephine (LoBello) DeMauro.
Ceil was born in The Bronx, New York and married her high school sweetheart, Bobby, in 1963. She migrated to Texas with Bob and her two children in 1974. She was long associated with the Plano Independent School District where she enjoyed friends and colleagues alike. Ceil was the light in the room, the chip in the cookie, and the creamer in your favorite coffee drink. She was both a mother and best friend to her children, and never, ever met a stranger. She could make you feel like you were home, even if you were 1000 miles away.
As hobbies, she loved making strangers feel welcome, blinging almost anything and singing commercial jingles early in the morning.
Ceil is survived by her husband, Robert V. Gandolfi of Plano, Texas; daughter, Tina J. Gandolfi of Wylie, Texas; son, Paul V. Gandolfi and wife, JoAnn of Allen, Texas; sister-in-law, Carol DeMauro of New Jersey; grandsons, Ashton G. Moore, M. Braden Moore and Rocco V. Gandolfi; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominick and Josephine DeMauro, and brother Vincent DeMauro.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.
To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020