MILLER
Chaney Davis Miller
1936-2019
A native son of Mesquite, Tx., Chaney D. Miller passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at age 82.
At his request, no service will be held. A private family celebration will be hosted.
Chaney was born on November 30, 1936 as the only son of Chaney Gardner and Elouise Copeland Miller. He grew up amongst his extended family in Mesquite and earned a bachelor's degree at what is now the University of North Texas in Denton.
After serving as a crash responder in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Chaney went on to a long career in the petrochemical industry until his retirement.
Chaney married Jeanie Teel on November 23, 1963 and the they remained inseparable until her death, January 21, 2019.
Chaney is survived by his loving family including: his daughter Julie Miller Stanfill, her husband Bruce, and his grandson, Dylan Stanfill, having tragically lost his other grandson Austin Stanfill in 2013; his other daughter Chana Miller Wilson, her husband Robbin Colvin, his grandsons Shawn Wilson and Chaney Dante Miller, his wife Sasha, and his great grandson Loki Austin Miller; his foster son Pong Boonseethong, his wife Jackie and their daughters Nicole and Christina, their spouses and all their children; as well as his many cousins and their families.
Chaney was a lifelong golfer who particularly enjoyed his legendary annual golfing trips with his cousins, Carl Ray, Buddy, Joe Neal, Tom and Todd. The family looks forward to one day hearing the complete stories of those trips since the statutes of limitations have to expire eventually.
Family was always important to Chaney. Many lifelong memories were made with Chaney at the lake waterskiing, at the racetracks in one the many drag racers he built, and at the family reunions over the years.
Chaney will be missed by all who knew him, and most especially by those who loved him.
We look forward to seeing him again at God's 19th hole, where he's waiting for the rest of us to finish the back nine.
Donations in Chaney's memory may be made to: The First Tee of Greater Dallas, 16200 Addison Rd, Suite 255, Addison, TX 75001 Tel. 214-954-4402. [email protected]
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, 2019