Charles Andrew Justus. 80, was sent home to be with the Lord at his home on July 7, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1938 in Crossroads, Texas to Bonnie Marie (Dorner) and Earl Wilson Justus. Charles was a Denton High School and University of North Texas graduate. On October 22, 1971, Charles married Frances Louise Wallace in Little Elm, Texas.



Charles spent twenty years teaching Industrial Arts at Frisco High School, retiring in 1988. For many years, he ran his own business called “Dr. J's Enterprises” in his spare time and after his retirement from teaching. He retired from that business in December 2017.



After retiring from teaching, Charles and Frances, and Anne and Charlie Pearson traveled the world doing volunteer work for the Southern Baptist Convention. In the early years, they did construction projects, and later they passed out Bibles, even in Russia.



Charles enjoyed working with his hands, he could fix anything and everything. He also helped his wife in their gardens and was in charge of the vegetable plots. He enjoyed his grandkids, cooking, restoring old cars, and talking. He never met a stranger and was quick to share Jesus and his faith with everyone he met. You never forgot him once you met him.



He came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior while attending Little Elm Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School and served as a deacon in the same church. He later joined First Baptist Church, Frisco and taught the United Brethren Sunday School class and served as a deacon.



Charles is survived by his wife, Frances Justus of Frisco, Texas; four children, Wes Walton and his wife, April of Missouri City, Texas, Scott Walton and his wife, Cathy of Missouri City, Texas, Vince Justus of Pilot Point, Texas, Regina Pigg and her husband, Colby of Frisco, Texas; eight grandchildren, Charley Walton and Travis Walton, Lindsay Walton Peterson and her husband, Michael, Colin and Jackson Walton, and Kierstin, Maci, and Chloe Pigg; sister, Earlene Burch and her husband, Bob of Pilot Point, Texas; brother, Bill Justus and his wife, DeeAnn of Denton, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Bonnie Justus; his first wife, Sharon Nowlin; his sister, Marilyn Davis and brother-in-law, Henry Davis.



Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Berkshire Chapel beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Aubrey, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Capital Campaign of Genesis Metro Church at the following link: Genesis Metro Church Building Fund. Or by mail at Genesis Metro Church Capital Building Fund, PO Box 6150, Frisco, TX 75035. Published in Star Local Media from July 11 to July 17, 2019