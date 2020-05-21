CHARLES C. FAIRALL
1941 - 2020
FAIRALL

On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, loving husband Charles Clayton “Charley” Fairall passed away in Corinth, Texas at the age of 79. Charley was born on January 13th, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa to Charles and Helen Fairall. On December 27th, 1964, he married Patricia Louise Gregg in Davenport, Iowa.

Charley achieved 20 years of active duty with the Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Charley then earned his Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Houston. He went on to a successful career with various roles across Texas Instruments, Nortel, and The University of North Texas.

Charley was passionate about helping others. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Lewisville for 34 years, serving as an Usher and a Deacon. He was also a Boy Scout charter organization rep and a merit badge counselor. Charley loved the Marine Corps and continued to be involved through the Marines Corps League in Denton, Texas. He was also an avid animal lover having had many pets and acting as a consistent supporter of the SPCA. Charley was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and his continual sense of optimism.

Charley was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his wife Pat, sisters Christine and Ruthann, sister-in-law Janet, brother-in-law Del and his wife Romae, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of Charley's life will be held at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. Interment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:

The Marines Corps League of Denton https://www.dentonmcl.org

First Presbyterian Church of Lewisville, 1002 Fox Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75067

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

