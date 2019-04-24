PUCKETT



Charles Haines Puckett passed away early morning on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, Bobbie Ann and all 5 of his children. He was a fighter to the end and never gave up, a lesson he taught all of his children and grandchildren. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Ann and their children, Jim-Bob (Sally), Mark (Julie), Chuck (Bruno), Polly (Tony), Charlotte (Robert) and 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Charles Haines was born on December 3, 1938 to James Julius & Sue Virginia Puckett in his childhood home in Hainesville, Texas. The town was named after his great grandfather, Christian Haines, and Charles carried on the name. He graduated from Mineola High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. Charles was a Veteran of the US Army and a lumber broker, custom home builder and owned a mortgage company.



Charles, also known as Gramps, was loved by so many. His cheerful demeanor welcomed everyone young and old. He made friends where ever he would go, from the old timers at the Lucas Food Mart back in the day to all the family and friends of his children and grandchildren. Charles would wave to every car he passed on his way into town.



He loved the outdoors, from hunting and working with his bird dogs to driving his tractor with a trailer of kiddos in the back. He and Bobbie never missed a sporting event or performance of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were always there together supporting and cheering on their loved ones.



Charles will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at Creekwood United Methodist Church, 261 Country Club Road, Allen Texas on April 29, 2019 at 4pm. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to the .