Services Thompson's Harveson & Cole 702 Eighth Ave. Fort Worth , TX 76104 817-336-0345 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sanctuary of University Christian Church 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for CHARLES DOWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? CHARLES P. DOWELL

03/16/36 - 04/11/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers DOWELL



Rev. Charles P. Dowell



The Reverend Charles Patterson “Chuck” Dowell of Fort Worth passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 11, 2019, in the loving arms of his wife, Carolyn. He was 83 years old, having just recently celebrated his birthday on March 16. He was a life-long member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).



A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, with the Reverend Cyndy W. Twedell officiating. Following the worship service, the family will greet friends at a reception in the church's Walker Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Charles and Carolyn Dowell Music Endowment Fund at University Christian Church; or to Brite Divinity School, TCU Box 298130, Fort Worth, Texas 76129; or to a .



He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother Dr. Clifton E. Dowell, Jr. in 2012; and his younger brother, the Reverend Edward L. Dowell in 2013.



Born in McKinney, Texas in 1936, he was a grandson of the pioneering J. P. Dowell family of Collin County, and the second son born to Clifton Enders Dowell Sr. and Tina Mae Milligan Dowell of McKinney. He graduated from Boyd High School in1954 where he played football and was in the school band. He received his BA degree in Math and Physics from Texas Christian University, and it was at that time that he received a call to enter the ministry. He enrolled in TCU's Brite Divinity School where he later received his graduate degree and became an Ordained Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1961.



During his ministry, he was honored to have faithfully served Disciple congregations in Mineral Wells, Dallas, Longview, and most recently Fort Worth where he served as a Senior Associate Minister on the staff of University Christian Church for 24 years. Upon his retirement, he continued as an active member of this beloved congregation as long as he was able. His kind and gentle manner and compassion for others will be missed by all who knew him.



During the last four years of his life, while courageously dealing with his declining health and several surgeries caused a fall and hip replacement, triple bypass heart surgery, two torn rotator cuffs, an abdominal abscess, and ultimately cancer, he never once complained. He just “soldiered on” and whenever anyone asked how he was doing, he was always quick to say, “I'm doing just fine. Now how are you doing? I hope you are OK too.”



A year ago, after finally being strong enough to fulfill his wish to be at home, he mentioned a very special place he had “visited” during one of his surgeries. It was a beautiful, spectacular place full of flowers and trees and birds and music… perhaps it was a vision of the heavenly place where he is now.



Reverend Dowell is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Younger Dowell; three sons: David Collin Dowell of Colorado, Charles Darren Dowell and wife Emily of California, and Donald Patterson Dowell and wife Michelle of Benbrook, Texas; two grandchildren: Charles Ignatius Dowell and Lucille Mae Dowell, both of California; and his beloved red and white beagle “Alice.” He is also survived by his extended family and many treasured friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries