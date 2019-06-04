|
ROMINGER
Charles Pollard Rominger of McKinney, Texas passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on January 28, 1928 to Charles L. Rominger and Ollie M. (Pollard) Rominger in Farmersville, Texas. Charles served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He married Emma Sue Myrick on May 28, 1993 in McKinney, Texas. Charles was a Postman for the United States Postal Service. He loved to garden, paint and make sculptures.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Sue Rominger of McKinney, Texas; step-daughter, Pam Wise and husband, Dennis; grandson, Sean Wise; and cousins, Connie Wallace and husband, Don and Sam Hanes.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ollie Rominger.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from June 4 to June 10, 2019