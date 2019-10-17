|
|
SABONIS, JR.
Charles “Caz” Sabonis Jr., age 63, of Plano, TX passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Utica, NY to Elizabeth Ann (Marchilonis) & Charles John Sabonis. Caz graduated from UT Arlington with a Bachelor in Computer Technology. Caz is survived by his five siblings, James Sabonis & wife, Angela of Dallas, Chris Sabonis & wife, Sandi of Frisco, Susan Joiner & husband, Robert of Dallas, Kevin Sabonis & wife, Sharlene of San Ramon, CA and Sharon Sabonis of Livermore, CA, six nieces & nephews, James Sabonis Jr., Nicholas Swisher, Cole Joiner, Emily Joiner Hughes & husband, Ben, Kaden Sabonis, and Chloe Sabonis; friend, Nicole Wheeler.
Caz was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Charles Sabonis.
A Visitation was held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home on October 18. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on October 19, 2019 with Rev. Stephen Hauck presiding. Interment at Pecan Grove Cemetery in McKinney, TX. To convey condolences or to read the full obituary, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019