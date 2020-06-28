ARLEDGE



Charles Wayne Arledge born in Cross Cut, Texas on November 16, 1934 to Mildred May Cole Arledge and W.C. “Dub” Arledge.



Charles graduated from Odessa High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Alberta Arledge, on August 13, 1955. Charles was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1957. He graduated from Austin College in Sherman, Texas in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree in Math and Business Administration.



Charles said that the five greatest things that happened to him in his lifetime were: 1) becoming a Christian, 2) marrying the love of his life, Alberta, 3) the births of his children, Greg and Kathey, and watching them mature and become outstanding adults, 4) seeing his four grandchildren grow up, and 5) being blessed with four great-grandchildren.



Charles went to work for Sun Oil Company on July 1, 1958 and he retired from Oryx Energy on July 1, 1992. He had been active in the Gideons, Sun/Oryx Retirees Association and First Baptist churches where he lived. He served as a Deacon in the First Baptist Church in Pampa, Texas, Memorial Baptist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma and First Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.



Charles was very proud of his children and their families. He believed deeply in the family unit, and he always loved being with his family.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. Arledge and Mildred Arledge, and his daughter, Kathey Dunlap.



He is survived by his wife, Alberta, of 64 years who he loved dearly, his son Greg and wife Cathy, their three sons, Cole, Reed and Blake, and daughter-in-law Sarah. Also survived by his son-in-law, Mark Dunlap and his daughter Elizabeth and her husband, Aaron. And blessed to be survived by his four great-granddaughters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store