GEORGE



Charles Wayne George, 69, died on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at his home in McKinney, Texas. He was born on July 30th, 1950 in McKinney, Texas to Nola Bell and John George. After a long battle with cancer, he passed from this life peacefully surrounded by loved ones and close family members.



Charles was a tender-hearted and generous man to all that knew him. Though he was never rich in this life, he would always go out of his way to help those in need, even if it meant he would go without. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all those he encountered. He was a hard worker his entire life. He worked as a machinist and supervisor for 25 years in Dallas and then worked 20 years for Goodwill Industries of McKinney.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years Gloria George and 3 daughters, Ava Whitener of Kirbyville, Theresa Bennett of McKinney, and Shannon George of Austin. He had 5 sons, Michael George of Austin, Ricky Flathers of McKinney, Brian George of McKinney, Stephen Flathers of Las Vegas, and Kevin Dunn George of McKinney. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his eldest brother Kenneth Wayne George and numerous other loving family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wayne and Nola Bell, brother Jerry, and his sisters Shirley, Mary, and Ruby.



