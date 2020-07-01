ELDRIDGE, JR.
Charlie Eldridge, Jr., 61, of Middle Run Road Weston passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at home following a heart attack. He was born in Tokyo, Japan on January 6th, 1959: son of the late Charlie Eldridge, Sr. and Vivian Ruth (Williamson) Leyva. For 3 years, Charlie has been with his companion Goldie Suttle.
Mr. Eldridge is also survived by 1 son: Corey Eldridge of The Colony, Texas, one brother: Michael Jason Leyva of San Antonio, TX, 3 sisters: Susan Eldridge and Charlene June Ezell both of Eufaula, AL and Brenda Eldridge of Kansas City, KS and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Jaime Lee Eldridge and Lorie Ann Eldridge and 1 sister: Vivian Anne McKeon.
Mr. Eldridge was a computer tech with Open Systems Technologies, Corp working at the FBI Complex in Bridgeport, WV. He received a doctorate degree in Computer Science. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. His hobbies included computers, watching movies and TV. He was a Baptist by faith.
At Charlie's request, he was cremated and a Celebration of Life Service in memory of Charlie will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the Hardman Family Funeral Home Chapel. Fellowship time for friends and family to visit will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Online condolences and life stories in memory of Charlie may be expressed at hardmanfamilyfuneralhome.com
