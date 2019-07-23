Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for CHERYL POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHERYL L. POWELL


10/18/55 - 07/18/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHERYL L. POWELL Obituary
POWELL

Cheryl Lee Powell of Allen, Texas passed away July 18, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born on October 18, 1955 to George W. Kennemer and Bobbie Ruth (Jones) Kennemer in Shreveport, Louisiana. Cheryl graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor degree in nursing and was also a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She worked for Travelers Insurance in the Human Resources Department for over 20 years. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family; especially her granddaughter, Grey. She was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lee Wilkerson of Frisco, Texas; granddaughter, Grey Lee Wilkerson of Frisco, Texas; step-mother, Mollie Kennemer of Anna, Texas; brothers, Russell Craig Kennemer of Houston, Texas and Brian Alan Kennemer of Victoria, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bobbie Kennemer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's honor to the . To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from July 23 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now