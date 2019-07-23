POWELL



Cheryl Lee Powell of Allen, Texas passed away July 18, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born on October 18, 1955 to George W. Kennemer and Bobbie Ruth (Jones) Kennemer in Shreveport, Louisiana. Cheryl graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor degree in nursing and was also a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She worked for Travelers Insurance in the Human Resources Department for over 20 years. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family; especially her granddaughter, Grey. She was of the Christian faith.



She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lee Wilkerson of Frisco, Texas; granddaughter, Grey Lee Wilkerson of Frisco, Texas; step-mother, Mollie Kennemer of Anna, Texas; brothers, Russell Craig Kennemer of Houston, Texas and Brian Alan Kennemer of Victoria, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bobbie Kennemer.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cheryl's honor to the . To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com Published in Star Local Media from July 23 to July 29, 2019