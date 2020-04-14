Home

CHRISTIE A. DUKE


06/21/51 - 04/09/20
CHRISTIE A. DUKE Obituary
DUKE

Christie Ann Ownsby Duke, 68, of Celina, TX, passed away April 9, 2020. She was born June 21, 1951, in McKinney, TX, to Etta Christie & JC Ownsby. Christie obtained her doctorate degree & was Executive Director of Special Education, working for Plano ISD. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew & loved her.

Christie is survived by her children, Bradford Ownsby (Sheena) Duke, Meredith Christie (Toby) Settle & Stefanie Waters (Jeremy) Neilson, all of Celina; grandchildren, Kayleigh Kathleen Duke, Lillian Christie Settle, Ettalyn Ruth Settle, Bennett Ownsby Settle, James Campbell Neilson & Charlotte Elise Duke; nieces, Christie Erwin Crum, Allison Erwin Prentice & Elizabeth Erwin Davidson; and her beloved significant other, Leonard Clark Riemer.

She was preceded in death by her parents & her sister, Camille Ownsby Erwin.

A graveside service was held at Old Celina Cemetery April 13th, officiated by Rev. John Baldwin. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2020
