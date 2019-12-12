Home

Charles W. Smith and Sons, McKinney
601 S. Tennessee
McKinney, TX 75069
(972) 562-7788
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Charles Smith & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
601 S. Tennessee St
McKinney, TX
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:45 AM - 12:00 PM
Charles Smith & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
601 S. Tennessee St
McKinney, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:15 PM
DFW National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
View Map
CHRISTINA E. DECELL


06/09/36 - 12/09/19
CHRISTINA E. DECELL Obituary
DECELL

Christina Ellen Decell, 83, of McKinney, Texas passed away December 9, 2019 in Plano, Texas. Christina was born June 9, 1936 in Annapolis, Maryland to James and Margaret Grierson Thomas.

Sixty-three years ago Christina married the love of her life, Col. George M. Decell III, and the two called many places home while raising their six children. Christina prided herself in being the best “domestic engineer” a.k.a. child of God, wife, mother, homemaker, and so much more around. She believed that her children were her greatest accomplishment and made sure everybody knew how proud she was of them…her shining lights.

Christina kept busy in her adult years as a Red Hatter in Arkansas and with her church choirs and bridge groups throughout Florida and Texas. She and George continued to move every few years, even after his retirement, as it just seemed to be the military in them. Christina was an excellent cook and loved doing a variety of arts and crafts, quilting, sewing, and passing time nose deep in a great book. She loved food, especially Mexican dishes, and she and George enjoyed their routine visits to their favorite local restaurants.

Christina also attended church at St. Michael the Archangel of McKinney where she was a big supporter of their causes. In more recent years she found home and comfort at the Village at Stonebridge where she stood out as a social butterfly who was always making sure others were included and having just as good of a time as she was. Her friends and the staff there, along with everyone whose path she crossed, will remember Christina's warm and beautiful smile which never faltered.

Christina is survived by children; Cynthia L. Novella (Robert), Craig S. Decell (Marion), Damian L. Decell (Daniela), Renee E. Williams (Wiley), Stacey A. Doby (Lance), 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, brother; Phillip Thomas and sister; Carol Bell.

Christina is preceded by husband Col. George M. Decell III and son James William Decell.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019
