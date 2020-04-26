|
HALL
CHRISTINE MARIE HALL
January 19, 1940 -
April 22, 2020
Christine Marie Hall went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020 in Dallas, TX at the age of 80. Christine was born to Thomas Montagna & Helen Montagna on January 19, 1940 in Morristown, New Jersey. She graduated from Texas Woman's University with a B.S. in Nursing and enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse serving others. She was a proud citizen of Plano for over 50 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, jewelry making, and other crafts. Christine is survived by her sons, Tom and Mark, as well as numerous family members and friends. Christine Hall's services will be live streamed on the morning of April 28, 2020. You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com
