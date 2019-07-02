HANDLOGTEN



Clarence J. Handlogten of McKinney, Texas passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 3, 1930 to Benjamin and Wava Handlogten in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Clarence graduated from Godwin High School, then continued his education and received his B.S. from Detroit College of Business. He earned his Master's Degree from Southern Methodist University in continuing education (economics, law, communication and ecology.) He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Communications Supervisor at General Headquarters in Far East, Tokyo, Japan.



Clarence's career included being Chief Accountant, Personnel Manager and Production Manager at Rospatch Industries, Inc.; Controller at Big Dutchman Division of U.S. Industries; Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and later Interim President of Hope College. In the latter part of his career he was a National and International Marketing Consultant in the office furniture industry.



Clarence was awarded various honors during his career that included Who's Who in Finance and Industry 1974-75 and 1983-84; Honorary Alumnus of Hope College; and Meritorious Action Citation, U.S. Power Squadron for rescuing six lives after a boating accident on Lake Michigan. He served as a Deacon and Treasurer in the Reformed Church. Some of the activities that he enjoyed most were boating, flying private planes, traveling, reading, writing and spending time with his family.



Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Faye E. Handlogten of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Gail D. Isbill and Lynda K. Csaszar; sister, Sherry Wright; brother, Ben Handlogten; and numerous other loving family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.



To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from July 2 to July 8, 2019