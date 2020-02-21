|
|
REYNOLDS
Dr. Claude Earl Reynolds finished his earthly journey on the evening of February 18, 2020. He went willingly and readily into the arms of Jesus surrounded by all of his children and grandchildren. We rejoice that he is now reunited with his bride Ima Jean after 7 years apart.
Claude Earl Reynolds was born on April 13, 1933 near Deport, TX to Claudia (Morgan) and Henry Reynolds. He married Ima Jean (Butts) on November 30, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sharon Davison, and his wife Ima Jean.
Claude is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Deneen and Keith Christian of McKinney, and son and daughter-in-law Eric and Cassie Reynolds of Norcross, GA. He is also survived by grandchildren, KrisAnn, Curtis and Kaitlin (Allen) Christian, and Adelaine, Brody, Audrey, Amelia, and Braylon Reynolds. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he treated like family.
Claude was a loving father, a doting husband, a generous Granddaddy, and a dedicated physician. He was a genuine friend and cared deeply about each person he encountered throughout his adventurous life. Claude graduated from the University of Texas in 1954 and remained a devout Longhorns fan. He completed medical school at UT Southwestern in 1958. Claude was stationed in Okinawa with the United States Army from 1960-1962 where he served as a paratrooper and physician with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1968. Claude and Ima Jean lived in Sulphur Springs, TX from 1964 to 1998, where he founded the Medical Surgical Clinic which grew into the largest medical clinic in Hopkins County. Claude was active in his churches and communities throughout his life, including serving as an elder at the League Street Church of Christ in Sulphur Springs, leading the 39ers group and establishing the First Contact Ministry at High Pointe Church of Christ, and organizing daily Bridge games at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Living Community.
In addition to numerous leadership roles and accomplishments, Claude was an avid outdoorsman and adventurer. He enjoyed hunting for many years, and continued fishing even until very recently. He spent many years raising and riding horses, and loved to share his passion with others. Claude loved to travel the world and included his children and grandchildren in numerous vacations over the years.
Claude was well-known for his encouragement and support for friends and family alike. He never missed an opportunity to challenge those he loved with words of wisdom and advice. He loved and trusted the Lord deeply, and it showed in the way he lived and loved the people around him. His strong will and confident spirit will be deeply missed, but the legacy of his life will not be forgotten.
Celebration of Life for Dr. Claude Earl Reynolds will be Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am in the High Pointe Worship Center (High Pointe Church of Christ 3201 N Central Expwy McKinney, TX). Visitation with the family will follow in the Gym.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Camp Deer Run, 1227 CR 4590, Winnsboro, TX 75494.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020