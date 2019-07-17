WELMAN, JR.



Clyde Raymond Welman Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his four daughters at the age of 87.



Ray was born September 21, 1931, in Hornersville, MO, to Mary Joe and Clyde Welman. He served his country in the United States Army as a high-speed radio operator. Ray received his Bachelor's Degree from Southwestern at Memphis in Economics. Ray married the love of his life, Merry Lane, on August 7, 1957, in Jackson, TN, and had four daughters. He worked for Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation for 29 years and the next 20 years working as a sales representative for Moore-Welman Sales.



Ray made his home in Texas, with his wife Merry, for 45 years, living in Frisco for the last fifteen years. Ray's favorite times were when the house was filled with laughter and stories as he quietly listened to all the girls. He enjoyed vacationing in Estes Park and walking in the Rocky Mountain National Park with his family which became a tradition for over 40 years. Ray was also known as an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, birthday card sender, and loved playing bridge.



Ray is survived by his daughters, Merry (Patrick) Muhney of Hurst, TX, Rebecca (Steve) Walker of Coushatta, LA, Elizabeth (Jeff) Smith of Van Alstyne, TX, and Martha Ann (Col. Chris) Montanaro of Cabot, AR; his grandchildren, Emily Muhney, Jeffrey & Molly Smith, Nathan Smith, Christopher Montanaro, Ashley Montanaro, Rachel Montanaro, and Chris & Aimee Walker; his great-grandchildren, Cohen Smith, Hunter & Witt Walker; his sister-in-law, Jodie Lane; his brother, Tom Welman & family; and his sister, JoAnn McKee.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Merry Lane Welman, his brother, Dick Welman, and his parents.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main Street, Frisco, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main Street, Frisco, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019.