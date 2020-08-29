KLOEPPER



Corey Michael Kloepper, May 12, 1988 - August 25, 2020, was born in St. Louis, Missouri and was a resident of Highland Village, TX since 1990. Corey is survived by the love of his life, Kalen Hansen, parents, Gary and Lori Kloepper, sister Dani and her fiancé Travis Burggraf, Trey & Montana Kloepper and his cherished nephews Brooks, Nolan, and Parker. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Dr. Norman & Dorothy Kloepper and Bill & Martha Keilbey. Corey graduated from Marcus High School in 2007 and the University of North Texas in 2012.



Corey was a man of many layers. He was the kind of person who could make anyone laugh with his creative wit and exceptional sense of humor. Corey was an avid enthusiast of movies, music and sports. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Mavericks. Corey had an ingenious and inquisitive mind and loved to create art and media. Corey was fiercely loyal to his group of best friends dating back to elementary school.



Corey will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him and anyone would be proud to call him family and a friend. His viewing will be at 6 pm on Friday, August 28th at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29th at The Village Church Annex in Highland Village, Texas. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Dallas Mavs Foundation in support of North Texas women, children and families at dallas-mavericks-foundation.square.site



