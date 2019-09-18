|
LACEY
Curtis Winson Lacey was born on July 25, 1960 in Sherman Texas to Doyle and Udell Lacey. He passed away at his home in Little Elm Texas on September 10, 2019 at the age of 59. He served in the US Army from 1978-1984.
Curtis is preceded in death by his Father Doyle Lacey and Granddaughter Trystin Wood. He is survived by wife Rhonda Lacey, children Amanda and Michael King, Samantha Wood, Julieanna and James Stowell, Jazzper and Monica Lacey, Grandchildren Bevin, Jacquelyne, Daylyn, Graclyn, Ely and Keira.
A viewing will be held at Dalton and Sons funeral home in Lewisville, Texas on Saturday September 21st from 7pm-9pm. Funeral services will be at Dalton and sons on Sunday September 22nd at 2pm. Graveside services will be held at the Farris Cemetery in Farris, Oklahoma on Monday September 23rd at 12pm.
Curtis Lacey Memorial Fund donations can be made at any Independent Bank location.
