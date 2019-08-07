|
FREELS
Cynthia Peaslee Freels
1939-2019
Whitesboro, NY
Cynthia Jean Freels, 80, of Whitesboro, NY, formerly of Allen, TX, passed away peacefully, on August 2, 2019, at home.
Cynthia was born, July 22, 1939, in Springfield, MA, the daughter of Frank and Viola Hanscom Peaslee. She was raised in Whitesboro, NY and graduated from Whitesboro Central High School in 1957. She continued her education at St. Luke's School of Nursing, and Utica College of Syracuse University. Cynthia began her career as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's-Memorial Hospital Center (New Hartford, NY) and then continued at Upstate Medical Center (Syracuse, NY). In 1970, she moved to Texas and worked for many years at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas (Dallas, TX), and Charter Hospital of Dallas (Plano, TX). She raised her family in Allen, TX. After her retirement, Cynthia and her late husband, Paul, moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, then to NY City for two years, Melbourne, FL, and finally to Crossville, TN. After Paul's death in 2009, Cynthia moved back to Whitesboro, NY.
Cynthia was deeply committed to her faith in God. She was a very active member of every church that she joined, most recently, St. John's Episcopal Church in Whitesboro. She was a humanitarian, and looked for ways to serve others wherever she lived. She was very active with an outreach ministry in Ft. Lauderdale called “The Shepherd's Way”. She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, supported Heifer International, and most recently made monetary contributions and food donations to the Rescue Mission of Utica, NY. Cynthia loved to engage people, and to help if needed. She loved sewing and quilting. She enjoyed her garden, and treasured time spent watching and interacting with the animals in her yard. Her family was most dear to Cynthia. She looked forward to their biennial family reunions, held at various places throughout the country.
She is survived by her loving companion, Michael Piekielniak, Sr.; five children, Stephanie J. Freels MD, of Hinsdale, IL, James W. Dimbleby, of Deerfield, NY, Jean C. Nelson and husband, David, of Indian Head, MD, Mark J. Freels and wife, Jennifer, of Ashland, MA, and Jeffrey W. Freels PhD and wife, Kelly, of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Erika and Ehren Marschall, Christine McLear and husband Darius Romero, John, Hannah and Hope Dimbleby, Daniel, Melissa and DJ Nelson, Jacob and Braden Freels, and Ethan and Andrew Freels; her brother Steven Peaslee of Nebraska; her extended family, Michael and Wendy Piekielniak Jr., Lisa and Patrick Buck, Patrick Buck, KateLynn Zurek and their daughter Brynlee, and Andrew Buck. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Paul; and brother, Frederick Peaslee,
Memorial services will be Sunday, August 18th, at 2:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY. Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501-3804, in her name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, 2019