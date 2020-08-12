MERRITT
Cynthia Kincannon Merritt passed into the arms of the Lord on August 8, 2020 at the age of 82 at her home in Allen, Texas. She was born on August 15, 1937 to Dewey Ellis and Vera Alice (Chalfont) Kincannon in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She graduated from Enid High School in 1955. While in high school, she married Richard Leroy Merritt on March 4, 1954. They settled in Enid. In order to get the Korean GI bill, Richard enlisted in the Navy in October 1954. Cynthia finished high school and joined Richard in California. She worked in the Navy Exchange in San Diego. During Richard's final cruise, she returned to Enid and on Father's Day 1958 their daughter, Cynthia Louise, was born. Upon Richard's discharge, the family moved to Norman, Oklahoma. Cynthia chose to stay home with Cindy and keep children to supplement the family income. Upon Richard's graduation in 1962, the family had grown with the birth of Brian Lee in 1959 and Lori Lynn in 1961. They accepted a job with Texas Instruments in Dallas.
During the thirteen years with Texas Instructions, Cynthia was a homemaker and a mother to four preschool children (Keith Lane was born in 1963). She managed well with some help with the babysitting coop composed of the mothers in the neighborhood. In her spare time, she sold Avon. When Richard was sent to California on a field service assignment, the family moved to Pasadena for the summer. This was like a vacation. Upon their return, Cynthia went to work at a kindergarten. She taught four- and five-year olds. Texas Instruments was known for their practice of moving people. This happened first in 1969 when the family was moved to Austin, Texas. The children were in school, so the move was a struggle. Once moved, Cynthia joined with other TI wives for social get-togethers. The children settled into school. Then a move to Houston was ordered followed six months later by a move back to Austin. The family was in turmoil. Richard and Cynthia were attending the Allendale Baptist Church and in February 1972 determined that they really needed help. They each accepted Christ. From that moment, they had purpose in their life and unconditional support from the Lord. They spent the next year being equipped for life as Christians.
In 1975, the family moved to Dallas where Richard went to work for F & M Systems. They bought a home in Plano and joined the Central Baptist Church. Cynthia served as the church financial secretary. When Richard started a new company, Cynthia was recruited to work in accounting and proceeded to work herself out of a job.
Richard and Cynthia were asked to move to the A Paragon Electric Company in Tow Rivers, Wisconsin. They were active in the Berean Baptist Church in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Cynthia served in the outreach ministry, taught a girl's class. After five years in Wisconsin, Richard and Cynthia decided it was time to return to Texas and family.
Richard and Cynthia moved to Flower Mound, Texas in 1989. They became active in the Fox Avenue Baptist Church in Lewisville. After a new venture was abandoned, they decided to retire and concentrate on family. They moved to Lucas, Texas and became active in the First Baptist Church of Fairview. They traveled extensively sightseeing and visiting family and friends. They cruised the Caribbean, toured Europe and thoroughly enjoyed retirement. They bought a house on 2 acres where they built a barn to house a woodworking shop, a Model A Ford and other toys for the grandchildren. Cynthia blossomed as a grandmother. She doted on her grandchildren at every opportunity. She traveled to be present for each birth and stayed as long as she could. She loved to read to them and became known as their “reading” grandmother.
From their salvation in Austin in February 1975, the Lord blessed Richard and Cynthia. They were guided to many different situations in several cities where they grew spiritually and served with Christian friends. Cynthia and Richard shared a long and loving marriage. Their love was obvious to all who knew them.
Cynthia is survived by her children, Cynthia Bagley and husband, Randy of Conroe, Texas, Brian Merritt of Wylie, Texas, Lori Merritt of Dallas, Texas, and Keith Merritt and wife, Carole Caver of Parker, Texas; grandchildren, Angela and Rob Villa of Conroe, Texas, Rachel and Luke Masters of Huntsville, Texas, Amber Hambrick and husband, John of Wylie, Texas, Jonathan and Jessica Merritt of Wylie, Texas, Andrew Merritt of Dallas, Texas, Elisa and Adam Peabody of Lake Dallas, Texas, Courtney Keel of Princeton, Texas; great grandchildren, Caitlin, Tony, Megan and Jack Villa of Conroe, Texas, Linda and Eva May Masters of Huntsville, Texas, Caleb Hambrick and Bailey Merritt of Wylie, Texas and Annie Mae Keel and Austin Keel of Princeton, Texas; sister, Sharon Parker and husband, Allen of Enid, Oklahoma; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard Merritt.
