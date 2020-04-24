|
HARRIS
Daisy Mae Harris of McKinney, Texas passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on July 2, 1929 to Tommy and Lela (Smith) Trammell in Mexia, Texas. Daisy was raised in Mexica, Texas and in 1957 moved to St. Louis where she met Lee Roy Harris. She married Lee Roy Harris on March 25, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri. Daisy was a member of Shiloh Church of God in Christ in McKinney, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Roy Harris; brother, Oscar Turner; stepchild, Veneria Mondane of St. Louis, Missouri; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews andother loving family members. Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Lela Trammell; sisters; Almonia Roland, Daily Trammell, and Lillian Washington; brothers, Winfred Trammell and Walter Trammell; and stepston, Lency Harris.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. Interment will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020