MURRY
Dan Roy Murry of Plano, TX, passed away Nov. 28, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born July 29, 1937, to Roy and Grace Murry in Athens, TX. Dan graduated from Athens High School, Henderson County Junior College, Baylor University (B.A. Degree) and North Texas State University (M.Ed Degree). He was a school principal in Irving, Lubbock, and Plano, TX. He married Ruby Roberts Murry on June 24, 1961 in Sweeny, TX.
Dan is survived by his wife, Ruby Murry; 2 daughters, Dana Pingenot of Plano, TX, and Jan VanVolkenburgh of Celina, TX; son David Murry of Leggett, TX; brothers John A. Murry of Canton, TX, and Michael E. Murry of Dallas, TX; 3 grandsons, Joshua, Ryan, and Luke Pingenot; 2 granddaughters, Abigail and Ava VanVolkenburgh; and numerous other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother James H. Murry of Athens, TX.
A memorial service will be held at Legacy Church, 5333 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX at 3:00pm on Tuesday, December 10th.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in Dan's name to of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas at or 8131 LBJ Fwy, Suite 440, Dallas, TX 75251. For full obituary please visit Teddickeyfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019