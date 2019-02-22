|
|
Bodrie Jr.
Daniel Francis Bodrie, Jr. age 32 and a resident of Corinth, TX. Born on November 25, 1986 in Lewisville, TX to Daniel and Elizabeth Bodrie, Sr and passed away on February 15, 2019 in Missouri. Daniel was a 2005 graduate of Lewisville High School and was an avid Hunter and Fisherman.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Bodrie and one sister, Jennifer Walker and her husband Jim. One grandmother, Elizabeth Freedman and one aunt, Karen Robert and two uncles, Bill and Amparo Bodrie and Mark Collacchi. He is also survived by three nieces; Brooke Haubold, Addison Walker and Hope Walker and two nephews, Jamie and Travis Walker and a host of Cousin's. His two favorite dogs, Sugar and Honey.
Family visitation was held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00pm till 8:00pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home and funeral services were held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Flower Mound Funeral Chapel.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019