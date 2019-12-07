|
|
DAVIS
Rockport, Texas
Dave was born in Overton, Texas, on July 10, 1932, to parents Sylvester Davis and Jewel Emily Bogan Davis and passed away on November 16, 2019. He, along with his sisters, Donna and Mary Rose, attended Reagan High School in Houston where he met his future wife Woody Jean Wilson.
Fascinated by radio from an early age, Dave obtained Undergraduate Degrees in Engineering and Math from the University of Houston and a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas.
Dave and Woody wed in 1954 and moved to Dallas. He worked at Collins Radio until they moved to Plano and Dave founded Davis & Associates. The couple retired to Rockport where Dave, an avid sailor, was a member of the Rockport Yacht Club.
Dearly loved by his family, Dave is survived by wife, Woody Davis, and children, Paul Davis, Carol Davis, and Steve Davis.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019