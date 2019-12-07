Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
814 E Main St
Rockport, TX 78382
(361) 729-2451
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVE DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVE DAVIS


07/10/32 - 11/16/19
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVE DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS

Rockport, Texas

Dave was born in Overton, Texas, on July 10, 1932, to parents Sylvester Davis and Jewel Emily Bogan Davis and passed away on November 16, 2019. He, along with his sisters, Donna and Mary Rose, attended Reagan High School in Houston where he met his future wife Woody Jean Wilson.

Fascinated by radio from an early age, Dave obtained Undergraduate Degrees in Engineering and Math from the University of Houston and a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Texas.

Dave and Woody wed in 1954 and moved to Dallas. He worked at Collins Radio until they moved to Plano and Dave founded Davis & Associates. The couple retired to Rockport where Dave, an avid sailor, was a member of the Rockport Yacht Club.

Dearly loved by his family, Dave is survived by wife, Woody Davis, and children, Paul Davis, Carol Davis, and Steve Davis.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 814 E Main Rockport, Texas 78382 361-729-2451
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -