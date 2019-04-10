BOOTH



David Allan Booth, 70, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born July 14, 1948 in Mentor, Ohio to Allan and Marie Ellen Booth. After graduating in the top ten students from Mentor High School and receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, he tutored several others and helped them attain their high school diploma's. David married Paulette Pancher in 1972 and they had three children together. David and his family moved from Painesville, Ohio to Lewisville, Texas in 1985. David was actively involved in many Bible studies, church plays and Sunday choir at First United Methodist Church's in both Painesville and Lewisville. He was a lifetime member of the chess federation. He enjoyed chess, racquetball, bowling, and skiing, all of which he taught to his children. Dave especially enjoyed road trips with his wife and children every year to Colorado, as well as visiting family in the Ohio/Michigan area. He continued to sing in church choir until illness took his voice. For the last 25 years of his life, he intentionally read the Bible in its entirety each year. David is survived by his ex-wife Paulette Booth; son, Randy and his wife Angie Booth; daughter, Ellen Booth; son, Patrick Booth; brother, Jeff Booth; grandchildren, Addison, Sydney and Hudson Booth. He was preceded in death by his grandchild Hannah Booth. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2019