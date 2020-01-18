|
CHRISTIANSON
David Christianson, age 57, passed away December 24, 2019. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed. David graduated from Plano Senior High in 1980. He served in the Air Force. David was Project Manager for Medical Research Consultants in Houston for 16 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Melvin Christianson. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Baker and Nancy Clark. David's life made the world a better place. His memorial service will be Tuesday, January 21 at 2:00 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1919 Independence Parkway, Plano, TX 75075.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020