HOFFERT



David Hoffert



Born 08-02-1956 in Euclid Oh. David passed away October 1, 2020.



David is survived by his son Gregor Hoffert, Miroslava Hoffert. Father Edward Hoffert, brother Brian Hoffert, and sisters Lauren Bass and Lisa Miller. Many friends who he loved dearly and his dogs.



