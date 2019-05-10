Resources More Obituaries for DAVID WINGER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DAVID J. WINGER

05/07/65 - 04/30/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers WINGER



David James Winger left this life too early on April 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Dave or “Wing,” and his brother Darrell were born on May 7, 1965 to John “Bill” and Joan (Nederhoff) Winger in Davenport, Iowa. Dave grew up in Wellsburg, Iowa with his parents, twin brother, younger sister Sheila and younger brother Greg.



Dave was an avid sports fan and participated in nearly all sports while in high school. He always cherished the memories and told many stories about “when he grew up in Wellsburg.” After graduating from high school, Dave pursued his passion for sports by attending Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa studying sports journalism. It was during his years in Storm Lake that he met life long friends from the Biere House.



After studying in Storm Lake, Dave spent a brief time living in Anamosa and travelled for work before moving to Des Moines. While in Des Moines, Dave worked in the Sears Automotive Center for many years. One could often find Dave spending time participating in bowling leagues, attending baseball games or watching Monday night football and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys even in the toughest of seasons. It was while living in Des Moines that he was married and was soon enjoying being a Dad to his oldest daughter, Megan.



Soon after Megan was born, Dave and his family moved to Denver, Colorado where he continued his career in automotive services. Dave worked briefly for Sears but soon after spent most of his career in Denver working for Midas. Dave truly loved living in Colorado which provided many opportunities to attend Broncos football, Rockies baseball, Nuggets basketball and Avalanche hockey games. Again, Dave and his family were blessed with two more children, Morgan and Matthew.



Moving to Dallas in 2005, Dave worked briefly in the automotive services industry before ultimately pursuing a career in retail management with Home Depot. During his tenure at the Lewisville Home Depot, he thoroughly enjoyed the comradery and friendships with his fellow management team members and associates including his daughter Morgan. Dave won many awards while working at Home Depot and could be seen wearing a Grinch apron during the Christmas season. When he wasn't working, Dave took advantage of every opportunity to cheer on his beloved Dallas Cowboys or to spend some weekends at Texas Motor Speedway with the kids and friends. Not only did he enjoy professional sports, but Dave attended as many of the Lewisville High School volleyball, basketball and football games, track meets or wrestling matches as he could.



Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, an uncle, parents and sister. Dave is survived by his children Megan, Morgan and Matthew Winger of Lewisville, TX, his brother Darrell (Kara) Winger and their sons Alexander and Zachary of Bakersfield, CA, brother Greg (Sarah) Winger and their sons Trevor and Chase of Wellsburg, IA, and his sister Sheila's children Cody and Katie Cole of Grundy Center, IA and aunts and uncles residing in Iowa and Michigan.



Celebration of Life services will be held in both Lewisville, TX and Wellsburg, IA followed by a burial service at Saint Peters Cemetery in Wellsburg, IA. Published in Star Local Media from May 10 to May 16, 2019