GIFFORD



David L. Gifford passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019 at the age of 60 in Flower Mound Texas.



David is survived by Kristian, his wife and best friend of 32 years, his daughter Marci and her husband, Matthew, and his two Grandbaby Girls Liberty and Ember. All four of his girls were the joy and pride of his life and he is deeply missed.



David was born in 1958 in Lincoln Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty, his sister Christine, his mother-in-law Mary Yarrish “Oppie”, and his beloved dog Mikey.



He is also survived by his “Aunt” Marca Stafford, brother in laws, Joe and Jim Yarrish and Nick Yording. His Nieces Vicki (Brett) Jackson and Sara Connelly (Carlos). As well as his great nieces Jordan and Ellia and his great nephews Caleb and Cole, and Christian and Ceaser.



David is also survived by his best friends Richard and Evelyn, Roger, Andre, and Aaron and an extended network of people that appreciated and cared for him. If you knew David, you know that there wasn't anyone he couldn't have a conversation with. His great smile, his jokes and his honest advice will be truly missed. If you ever needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he would be there to help you in any way that he could. David felt that his purpose in life was to be the best husband, father, “Papa” and friend he could be and he did a really great job at that. He should be very proud of the man he became and what he accomplished in life by himself.



Memorial Services were held Friday May 3rd at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home at 3550 Firewheel Dr. In lieu of flowers we ask that you remember to look at what you have in life, your blessings, your family, and appreciate it day by day. Be the best person that you can be to your loved ones. Published in Star Local Media from May 8 to May 14, 2019