PARIS
David Lorton Paris, 81, of Lewisville, Texas passed away on January 10, 2020 at Four Seasons Group Home on Peachtree Lane in Lewisville, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm Followed by a funeral at 2pm at the Northview Baptist Church, 2021 N. Mill Street, Lewisville, Texas 75057. Burial will be at the Chelsea Cemetery in Chelsea, Oklahoma at 4pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
David was born in Vinita, OK to Aileen Rozella (McGraw) Paris and Arch Laverne Paris on February 11, 1938. He attended Chelsea High School in Chelsea, OK. He married Ruetta June Draeger on July 13, 1957 in Chelsea, OK. He was a dedicated husband and father.
David Paris was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Paris and sister-in-law, Genna Paris. He is survived by his wife, Ruetta and his children: Cathy (Ben) Williamson of Lewisville, Texas; Carrie Paris of Lewisville and Bryan Paris of Houston, Texas; His brothers, Larry Paris of Manchester, Tennessee and Wayne (Donna) Paris of Abilene, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the “Realized” Building Fund at Northview Baptist Church.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020