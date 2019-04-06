|
|
Scheller Sr.
David L. Scheller Sr, (aka Hummer Dave) a beloved friend, father, grandfather, son, and brother passed away in his home on March 15th, 2019.
He was born on February 15th, 1948 in New Jersey to Leon and Patricia Scheller.
He is survived by 3 brothers (Bill Scheller, Ric Scheller and Michael Scheller) 3 sisters (Kathy Feihl, Pamela Florian and Patricia Ehrike) 3 children (David Scheller Jr, Kathy Scheller, and Derek Scheller) 3 brother in laws, 3 sister in laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Navy friends Gert and Bernie, and a circle of other friends.
He was a part of the American Legion and VFW in Lake Dallas. Dave was known to everyone by his generosity and willingness to help when and wherever he could. His passing is a huge loss to who knew and loved him, and he will be sorely missed!
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2019