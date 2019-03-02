|
|
Kilgore
Deborah Katheryn Kilgore, 63, of McKinney, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Lake Forest Village.
Deborah was born on February 12, 1956 in San Antonio, TX to Ray H. and Shirley Ann Janes. She earned her Master's Degree in History from the University of North Texas in 2009. Deborah was married to Michael Anthony Kilgore, who passed away on May 21, 2004. Deborah worked as a Teaching Fellow at the University of North Texas and retired as a teacher for Richardson and Plano ISD. Deborah was the Museum Curator at Collin County History Museum at the time of her death.
She is survived by her parents, Ray and Shirley Janes of Denton; brother, Ray H. Janes III and his wife Cheryl of Highland Village; nieces, Katherine Freeman and Rachel Janes.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Donations may be made to Collin County History Museum in her memory.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2019