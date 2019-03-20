Tamplen



Deborah Lynn Tamplen of Allen, Texas passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 61 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 15, 1957 to Thomas Norvell and Barbara Joyce (Grant) Norvell in Littlefield, Texas. She was for sure a daddy's girl. She grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. It was there Debbie met and captured the heart of Micheal Tamplen. They were married on May 28, 1976 in Clovis. Together, they had two sons. She made sure that people knew how much she adored her husband and boys.



Deborah accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 20 at Highland Baptist Church in Clovis. She loved and cherished the relationship she had with her Lord.



A few years after moving to Allen in 1989, she began working at the Cottonwood Creek Apartments. She eventually became the manager where her care and compassion for people blossomed. She was particularly concerned for those tenants that she lovingly called her little seniors.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike of Allen, Texas; sons, Micheal Dustin and Marcus Drew, both of McKinney, Texas; mother, Joyce Norvell of Elk Grove, California; and brothers, Tom Norvell of Elk Grove, California and Jerry Norvell of Dallas, Texas. Also, left to miss her are her in-laws of the Tamplen family and numerous nieces and nephews.



Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Norvell and a special “sister” cousin, Sheila Doty.



Many thanks to the wonderful medical professionals who cared for her over the years - Doctors Jeffrey Burchard, Timothy Chappell, Nam Le and Kim Rickert - for your care, compassion and amazing “bedside” manner. She loved the staff at the Neighborhood Walmart pharmacy. And lastly the kindness of Hospice Plus, especially Cathy Moran.



There are so many folks that showed her kindness and consideration. Debbie loved to shop - frequenting Kohl's and JCPenny's - and so many of their staff recognized, greeted, assisted and watched over her as she shopped. Our gratitude is boundless.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary