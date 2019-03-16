Resources More Obituaries for Delight Reisanuer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delight Reisanuer

Delight Spiller Barnett Reisanuer was born January 19, 1939 in Dodd City, Texas to J. Q. Spiller and Velva Hopkins Spiller who preceded her in death in 1984 and 1995. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She and Bob were married May 30, 1969 and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2008. She is survived by two sons, James Preston Barnett and wife, MonTina of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Christopher Clark Barnett and wife, Tracey of Spring, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Matthew Preston Barnett of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Krissy Barnett White of Star City, Arkansas, Kyler Clark Barnett, Kolby Clark Barnett, Kali Delight Barnett, all of Spring, Texas and Michael Sutton of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sisters, Pam Justice and husband Bob of Lewisville, Joan Knight of Plano; brothers, C. Q. Spiller and wife Linda of Bonham, DebbieSpiller of Sherman, Randy Spiller and wife Dorothy of Dodd City, Daniel Spiller and wife Donna of Sadler. She leaves behind nieces, Jennifer Knight Hill and family, Susan Beavers and family, Lori Nobles, Sharri Kiernan and family, Shannon Craft and family, Stephany Hodges and family and nephews, Clint Knight, Mark Danner, Cliff Spiller, Jeff Spiller and family, David Spiller and family, Michael Heath Spiller and family, Jason Spiller and family, and Zach Spiller and family.She had several great nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family including Bob's cousins. Delight felt so fortunate to have a large family.



Delight also leaves behind dear friends who were such a support to her and she appreciated their friendship and help more than words can say.







Delight became a member of Temple Baptist Church in 1997 when she and Bob moved their membership from another church in Lewisville. She was very interested in WMC, the ladies Bible studies, the Encouragers Class, Titus ladies andthe Grief Share ministry. She was one of the original mentors for the For Life Prison ministry and worked in it for 2 ½ years. She loved her Temple Baptist church family.



She loved to be with her family and was sorry she did not live near any of her grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Delight's favorite hobby was working in her yard and flower beds until she could no longer do that. She enjoyedsewing, crafting, crocheting and reading.







A service to celebrate Delight's life was held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in Flower Mound. Interment followed at Flower Mound Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Temple Baptist Church.