GIBSON



Dellen K. Gibson, age 64 of Trenton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Cleburne.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. Burial will follow in the Salty Cemetery near Thorndale. Visitation will also be Monday 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Dellen K. was born June 11, 1954 in Midland to Delbert and Helen (French) Kite. On August 24, 1974, she and Michael Gibson were married in Midland. Dellen was a public-school teacher, having taught 34 years, 17 years in McKinney. She loved to work with stained glass, making a number of art pieces and horseback riding. She also enjoyed building rockets with her school students. She taught piano and guitar.



Dellen was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Kite.



Surviving are her husband, Michael Gibson of Trenton; Daughter, Heather Mentzer of Bedford; Sons, Michael Gibson of Prosper, Doug Gibson of Jackson, Mississippi, Garrett Gibson of Little Elm; Her mother, Helen Kite of Cleburne; Four grandchildren, Caleigh Mentzer, Griffin Mentzer, Kynsley Gibson, Cody Gibson and Sisters, Leeza Pointer of Cleburne, Lea Carson of Houston, Jodee Dyerson of Alexandria, Pennsylvania.