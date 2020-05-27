DENNIS H. SMITH
11/08/61 - 05/24/20
Dennis Howard Smith of the Colony, Texas passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020 in his home at the age of 58. He was born on November 8, 1961 to Donald Howard Smith and Bobby Gene (Crook) Smith in Clovis, New Mexico. Dennis was a 1980 graduate of Plano Senior High School and attended Control Data Institute in 1982 earning a degree in Computer Science. He married Marian, the love of his life in 1982 also. Dennis and Marian shared 37 happy years together and would have celebrated their 38th anniversary on June 11, 2020.

He loved his wife, children and faithful friend, Rex. Dennis's favorite activities were camping, fishing, attending outdoor music concerts and he most loved spending time with his family. Dennis was a dedicated husband, father and friend that will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Smith of The Colony, Texas; daughter, Marian Rachel McGee and son-in-law, Leslie McGee of Garland, Texas; daughter, Abbey Smith of Bedford, Texas; mother, Bobby Crook of The Colony, Texas; brother, Robin Smith and wife, Joyce Smith of Odessa, Texas; and brother, Ray Smith of The Colony, Texas.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Donald Howard Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com

Published in Star Local Media from May 27 to Jun. 2, 2020.
